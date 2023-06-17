Karnataka govt suspends eight BBMP engineers in Rs 118 cr fake bill scam

The Lokayukta report on the Rs 118 crore fake bill scam was published in January 2022 during the BJP governmentâ€™s tenure. The report was accepted, but no action was initiated.

The Congress government in Karnataka suspended eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers accused of being involved in generating fake bills totalling Rs 118 crore. The Urban Development Department issued the orders on Wednesday, June 14, based on recommendations made by the Lokayukta. Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru Division Amlan Biswas has been appointed to investigate the case further.

The Lokayukta had initiated a probe into the alleged scam after receiving a complaint from Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh in September 2020. TNM had earlier reported the findings of the Lokayukta report and found that except for two projects, there were several discrepancies in the works carried out by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) under BBMP. The preliminary report indicated a loss of Rs 118 crore to the exchequer in 114 works

The Lokayukta report submitted in January 2022 revealed various methods employed in the scam. In a majority of the projects, only around 20 to 30% of the work was completed even as bills were raised and cleared for 80% of the work. The fact that bills were cleared after engineers of the BBMP conducted inspections raised suggestions that they might be getting kickbacks from contractors to submit false reports.

In some cases, the Lokayukta probe found there was no work carried out and yet, the government was billed. The report found at least 57 cases where absolutely no work had been done on the ground, but bills had been submitted and cleared for them. It also found that in some cases, sub-standard material was used to carry out the construction work, and that in at least 23 instances, hollowed-out bricks were used instead of concrete slabs in constructing drains.

Based on the findings, former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty recommended that KRIDL should no longer be entrusted with infrastructural development work. Though the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government accepted the report, it didnâ€™t take any action.

The suspended engineers are Doddayya (Chief Engineer), Satish (Assistant Executive Engineer), Basavaraj (Executive Engineer), Siddaramaiah (Assistant Engineer), Umesh (AEE), Srinivas (EE), Venkatalakshmi (AEE), and Shreetej (AEE). Another accused Chandranath (AEE) has retired from service.

