Karnataka govt to set up Innovation Experience Museum in Bengaluru

The museum is expected to come up on the 240-acre New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) land at Baiyappanahalli.

The Karnataka government plans to set up an Innovation Experience Museum in Bengaluru in the factory campus of the New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF). The NGEF is a state-owned manufacturing unit that used to produce pump sets, transformers, motors, switchgear, power electronics, semiconductor devices and other mechanical engineering products till 2002. The museum is expected to come up on the 240-acre NGEF land at Baiyappanahalli.

According to The Hindu, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, December 8, that the upcoming Innovation Experience Museum is aimed to motivate the present and future generations by providing them with an insight into the lives of the people who transformed Bengaluru to what it is today. The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the Future Design Summit, said that there will be a theme park of “international quality”. He added that there will also be a learning centre which displays descriptions of various innovators and their achievements that contributed to building Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the museum will have a green cover and will be a lucrative destination for tourists within and outside the country. Bommai also added that in addition to the museum, his government plans on developing city centres in eight locations of the city. Bommai said that every big city, and even smaller towns, have a city or a town centre but Bengaluru does not have one. He added that since there is not a large space to set one up, he has asked various government departments to identify suitable land for the same. These city centres are expected to come up in areas that have access to roads and trains, the Chief Minister said.