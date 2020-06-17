Karnataka govt to set up COVID-19 care centres to treat asymptomatic cases

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said an expert committee has been formed to advise on the type of treatment and care needed for COVID-19 cases in different stages.

Soon, the Karnataka government will establish COVID-19 care centres to monitor and treat asymptomatic cases in a move to keep hospital beds free for patients who require more regular medical supervision.

"As the number of cases is increasing since the last two weeks, COVID-19 Care Centres will be established to monitor and treat infected persons who are asymptomatic," said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

He said an expert committee has been formed to advise on the type of treatment and care needed for COVID-19 cases in different stages.

"BBMP commissioner has been directed to ensure that 20,000 beds are available in COVID-19 Care Centres in Bengaluru city. This will reduce the burden on hospitals and ensure that beds are available for those who need it," said Sudhakar.

On Tuesday, the minister deliberated with senior officials and experts on the best practices and the effective steps taken by other states.

He called upon the private hospitals to proactively participate in the fight against the virus and warned them of strict action in case they refuse to treat COVID-19 patients, despite possessing the capability.

"Detailed guidelines will soon be released regarding the number of beds, ICU (facilities) and ventilators to be reserved for treatment of COVID-19 cases," he added.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the rapid rise in the number of cases in the last few weeks. The minister said that the number of cases have tripled in the last 2 weeks and deaths have doubled.

These steps are being taken as part of the state governmentâ€™s fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the minister added.

He said that the state is leaving no stone unturned to contain the spread of the virus and has effectively managed the situation so far.

The government is committed to fight this battle against the pandemic on all fronts, the minister added.