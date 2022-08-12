Karnataka govt says will study HC order disbanding ACB, implementing not so easy

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will abide by the court’s orders, and that the BJP in Karnataka had promised to abolish the ACB in its 2018 manifesto.

Following the High Court's verdict to abolish the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and restore the powers of the Lokayukta police wing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, August 12, said that the government will abide by the order. He also pointed out that the abolishment of the ACB was promised by the BJP in its 2018 election manifesto. Citing pendency of the case before the court as the reason for the government not acting on its promise, he said the Law Department and Advocate General have been instructed to study the entire text of the judgment for implementation.

The manifesto — ahead of the 2018 state Assembly polls — said the BJP would restore the office of Lokayukta to its “full efficacy” in its first Cabinet meeting. The ACB was formed through an executive government order in 2016, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by then CM Siddaramaiah. Speaking to reporters on Friday, CM Bommai said, “The government will study the entire text of the judgment before implementing, and the Law Minister and Advocate General will guide,” adding that "let's see if there is need for any legislation or not."

On Thursday, August 11, a division bench of Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha set aside the 2016 executive order through which the ACB was formed, and disbanded the agency. The order called the formation of the ACB “unconstitutional” and “unjustified”. With the order, the court restored the powers of the Lokayukta police wing’s powers to investigate corruption cases against government officials, and directed all pending cases with the ACB be transferred to the Lokayukta.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy, during the cabinet briefing, said the BJP is in principle committed to the abolition of ACB, as promised in the manifesto. "...But on the lines of the judgment of the court, we have to take many things into consideration. The court has not just said it has quashed the ACB, it has spoken on the transfer of powers to Lokayukta and a few other things which are not warranted. We have to discuss whether the court can say all this in the judgment and how to go about further in execution," he said.

Stating that the court has not made a few things clear, the minister said it needs to be discussed regarding what has to be done with cases referred to ACB, officials there, raid-related cases, chargesheets to be filed — "who has to be made responsible for all this, we will discuss."

On the BJP not taking a decision regarding ACB for such a long time after coming to power, he said, "The case was before the court. We are committed to our manifesto. How to go about implementing it, we have to study. It is not so easy."

In response to a question about the government defending ACB formation in the court, he said, "In any government case, we have to defend before the court, so we have defended it...we had to defend the decision of Siddaramaiah's government as a government in the court."

All cases pending before the ACB would now be transferred to the Lokayukta police wing, the HC has said in its order, adding that however, the actions taken by ACB so far would stand.

