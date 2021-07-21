Karnataka govt revokes ban on media in Vidhana Soudha corridors

Earlier, it was announced that media personnel would be banned from taking photos and videos in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha as it hindered VIP movement.

The Karnataka government has revoked its decision to ban the media from taking pictures and videos of ministers and other government officials in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha, after facing criticism for the same. The decision to revoke the ban was announced through a circular on Tuesday, July 20. According to a report in The Hindu, this withdrawal came after severe pressure and attack against the decision.

On Friday, July 16, a circular was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which said that media persons taking videos and pictures of government officials in the corridors of the legislative building obstructs movement, according to a report in The New Indian Express

The circular had specified that the designated place for the media was at the Kengal Hanumantaiah entrance, and that they would not be allowed to shoot in any other place to ensure discipline and safety, the report said. It also mentioned that action would be taken against any violators.

In 2019, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had also restricted mediapersons from filming the proceedings of the House. However, reporters were still allowed to cover the proceedings, according to a report in The Hindu

In September 2019, the state government had issued guidelines, which stated that only 150 chosen journalists would be allowed into the Vidhana Soudha and surrounding buildings, according to a report in the Deccan Herald. However, this measure did not come into effect

When HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2018, the government had tried to restrict media personnel from entering Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and the Secretariat Building, which was later revoked following criticism from the media and the the BJP, which was then the opposition party.