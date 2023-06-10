The ruling Congress in Karnataka stated that it would take a re-look at handing over land and government properties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and organisations linked to the Sangh Parivar. Minister for Health and Family Welfare K Dinesh Gundu Rao and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the media that a lot of land and government properties have been given to the institutions linked to RSS and Sangh Parivar during the rule of previous BJP government. Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there cannot be secrecy in allotment of government land.

"We have to re-look at all those things, verify whether they were done lawfully and due procedure is followed and take a decision on what can be done now," he said. During the Bommai government, land had been allotted to organizations like the Rashtrotthana, which has links to the RSS, according to sources, and these decisions will be reviewed.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that a large number of government properties have been given to institutions and organisations which are closely linked to the RSS and Sangh Parivar.



Minister Rao also announced that the contract given to GVK company for providing services of 108 ambulances have been terminated. The system for dialysis in the state is not proper and a contract in this regard has also been canceled. "Immediate works have been taken up now, the pattern of work in the health department is being changed. The work pattern of officers, doctors will have to be changed. Some of the policy matters will also need to be changed," he said.



The Congress government had declared that it would get the alleged illegalities investigated committed during the previous BJP government. Dr K. Sudhakar was holding the health portfolio then.



The Congress government has stated that it has begun the textbook revision exercise to remove the texts written on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Savarkar and texts by right wing authors to the much chagrin of the BJP party.