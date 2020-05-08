Karnataka govt to reduce syllabus for Classes 1 to 10 if lockdown extended

The department, however, has not decided on when admissions for Pre-University Colleges will begin.

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued guidelines for a possible change in the syllabus for Classes 1 to 10 for the upcoming academic year 2020-21. In the wake of the lockdown, uncertainty about the reopening of schools prevails. The department has said that schools will reopen in June if the lockdown is not extended. However, the Department has formulated a plan to reduce the syllabus in case the lockdown is extended.

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B Suresh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with the department officials to chalk out a plan. According to the notification issued on Thursday after the meeting, the department is planning to omit certain chapters that it deems relatively unimportant for the upcoming year if the lockdown continues.

“I have asked the department officials to identify those chapters in all subjects that we can term as additional ones. Those which are not extremely important. I have asked them to list how many such chapters can be exempted from the syllabus for different time periods including 15 days, one month, one-and-a-half month and two months,” Suresh Kumar said.

The department has also decided to include sessions on the coronavirus pandemic in state-run schools for Class 6 to 10.

“All state government-run schools will have a teaching on COVID-19 scenario for our children from Class 6 to 10. They will have first-hand knowledge of these kinds of diseases from this year onwards. I have asked officers to publish a learning module for circulation to all the schools and examinations on the subject will be conducted at the end of the year. Teacher training will also have content on COVID-19,” Suresh Kumar added.

The department also said that it is going to come up with a YouTube channel titled ‘Makkalavani’ in the next few days. This channel will have videos by teachers on all subjects of all classes.

“I have instructed the officials to use this YouTube channel as an alternative learning tool. And also to make such tools available on all mediums on a permanent basis for reference and learning for our students and teachers,” Suresh Kumar added.

Education department officials said that no decision has been made regarding the admissions for Pre-University College students.

“PUC admission can start only after the Class 10 results come out. If the lockdown is not extended, then the admissions may start in late August. But if the lockdown is extended, it may take longer. We are yet to decide how to go about it,” the official said.