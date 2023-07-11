Karnataka govt proposes Rs 15,000 crore metro line between Hebbal and Sarjapur

According to the budget announcement, the expansion of metro lines will cover an additional 100 km during this fiscal year.

news Infrastructure

In a significant development, the Karnataka government has unveiled its plans to construct a new metro line between Hebbal and Sarjapur, as revealed during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's budget speech. This proposed metro line, estimated to span approximately 37 km, is projected to cost around Rs 15,000 crore. To materialise this ambitious project, the state government intends to submit a proposal seeking approval from the Union government.

As part of the metro expansion plans outlined in the budget announcement, an additional 100 km of metro lines will be added during the current fiscal year. The expansion initiatives encompass extending the existing lines from Baiyyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, Kengeri to Challaghatta, Nagasandra to Madawara, and R.V. Road to Bommasandra. By the end of 2024, a total of 27 km of new metro lines will be completed. The government envisions significant growth in the metro network over the next three years, with the coverage expanding from the current 70 km to a remarkable 176 km, more than 2.5 times its existing extent.

In line with these plans, a detailed project report (DPR) has already been submitted to the Union government for approval of the proposed metro phase 3. This transformative project, estimated to cost Rs 16,328 crore, will span a distance of 45 km, connecting Kempapura to JP Nagar 4th phase and Hosahalli to Kadabagere, including the Western Outer Ring Road line.

The budget announcement also emphasised the ongoing construction works in the city, including the Namma Metro and Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, which are estimated to cost a total of Rs 30,000 crore.