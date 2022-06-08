Karnataka govt to place textbooks revised by Cong, BJP in public

The controversy erupted with the replacement of a chapter on Bhagat Singh with an essay on a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the revised Kannada textbook for Class 10.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday, June 7, said the government will place before the people the contents of the original textbook and those revised by the erstwhile Congress and the present BJP regimes. The move comes amid the raging controversy over the revision of textbooks with objections raised over the changes.

He also reiterated that the government was open for further revision if there is any objectionable content in the freshly revised textbooks, after taking into account the collective opinion expressed by the people. "We will place in public domain the contents of original textbook that was prepared by Mudambadithaya headed committee, also what was omitted and what was introduced into the textbooks during Siddaramaiah's tenure (as CM), and what has been included during our (BJP) tenure," Nagesh said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said in a democracy, people are king, and if they feel that there are mistakes in the revised textbooks, the government is with an open mind to further review it, as the CM has already stated.

The controversy had erupted with objections being raised over the replacement of a chapter on Bhagat Singh with an essay on a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the revised Kannada textbook for Class 10. Subsequently there were allegations about the omission of a chapter on Narayana Guru and several other prominent figures and their literary works.

There have been demands by opposition Congress and some writers for sacking the textbook review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha for saffronising school textbooks by including Hedgewar's speech, and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and writings of noted literary figures.

There are also allegations of erroneous content on 12th century social reformer Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting 'Raashtra Kavi' (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him.

Stating he had expected the controversy to end, after the CM expressed willingness for further review of textbooks if there are any objectionable content or mistakes, the Minister accused opponents of trying to politicise the issue, despite clarifications promising to restore the chapter on Basavanna to its earlier form and reintroduction of a line in a chapter on Ambedkar that was omitted.

Following the raging controversy over schools textbooks that were recently revised, Bommai on Friday disbanded the textbook review committee as its designated work was completed, and had said that the government is open for further revision if there are any objectionable content.

The committee headed by Chakrathirtha was constituted to examine social science and language textbooks and revise them. The committee has partially revised social science text books from Class 6 to 10 and Kannada language textbooks from Class 1 to 10.