The Karnataka government has directed tehsildars in the state to issue caste and income certificates to economically weaker sections of the Brahmin community.

The directive comes after complaints that tehsildars in the state were refusing to issue caste certificates to members of the Brahmin community.

"It has come to the notice of the government that tehsildars are refusing to issue the caste and income certificates as per the earlier order. All tehsildars should immediately take action in this regard and issue caste certificates to Brahmins," read the notification issued by an official of the Karnataka Revenue Department.

The certificates help citizens benefit from government schemes and scholarships particularly from the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board set up in March 2019.

The notification also comes a month after the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board appealed to the Karnataka government to allow certificates to be issued to Brahmins, a traditionally dominant caste.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced last month that the state government would issue caste and income certificates to Brahmins even though they are a minority accounting for 3% of the state's population. He said that it would allow the KSBDB to implement welfare schemes.

The board was set up when the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government was in power, A new board office in Bengaluru's Nrupathanga Road's Mythic Society building was inaugurated last month along with the board's website - www.ksbdb.karnataka.gov.in

The Board had urged the Karnataka government to issue income certificates for members of the Brahmin community whose gross annual family income is under Rs 8 lakh per year.

The board has also urged the state government to implement the 10% quota for people from the economically weaker sections which is currently applicable for central government jobs and admissions to central government institutions. This quota is irrespective of caste and income and caste certificates would help candidates benefit from the quota.

The Karnataka Backward Classes Commission had in 2015 conducted a caste census but its findings were never revealed despite power in the state changing hands twice since then.