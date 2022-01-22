Karnataka govt opposes Tamil Nadu's water project at Hogenakkal

Tamil Nadu, which has opposed the Mekedatu dam project, has advocated a dam at Hogenakkal at the border of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.

news Water dispute

The Karnataka government on Friday said it will oppose the proposed water project at Hogenakkal along the border with Tamil Nadu stating that the neighbouring state cannot take up the work unilaterally.

"It has come to our notice through media reports that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced finalising a Detailed Project Report worth Rs 4,600 crore to undertake Phase-2 of the Hogenakkal project," state Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said in a statement.

He said the neighbouring state has to undertake projects in Cauvery valley region according to the Cauvery Tribunal and Supreme Court orders related to water distribution.

"Karnataka government opposes the project whose details have not been furnished before the tribunal and the apex court. Tamil Nadu cannot take up this project unilaterally," the minister said.

Citing Section 13 of the Cauvery tribunal award, Karjol said, this project has to be undertaken through NHPC.

He added that the border line of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at Hogenakkal has not been finalised yet by the Survey of India, which is essential for taking up the project.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir project of the Karnataka government in Ramanagara district, which is aimed at meeting the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.

Tamil Nadu contends that the project would impact the interests of farmers in the lower reparian regions in its state. Instead, it had advocated a dam at Hogenakkal at the border of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.

Seeking to mount pressure on the state government to implement the Mekedatu project, the Congress in Karnataka had taken out a 10-day march on January nine but had to stop it midway as the Karnataka High Court cracked the whip in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases.