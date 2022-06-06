Karnataka govt mulls imposing COVID control measures as cases rise

Chief Minister Bommai, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases. The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.

"In the wake of COVID cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the COVID management measures being taken and will submit a report to me," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters, he said that based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions.

"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about COVID, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," he added. On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh COVID infections and one death. This was up from 222 cases on Saturday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in neighbouring Maharashtra, the stateâ€™s Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently indicated that the state could be staring at the fourth wave, but there was no need to panic. In response to a question, Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of COVID second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider if brought to its notice.