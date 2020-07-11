Karnataka govt issues guidelines for RWAs to set up â€˜COVID-Care Centresâ€™ for patients

Several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Bengaluru had come forward earlier to facilitate home isolation and manage COVID-19 patients.

The Karnataka government on Friday issued guidelines for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to establish â€˜COVID-Care Centresâ€™ to manage COVID-19 patients in apartments in the state.

The notification comes after a number of RWAs in Bengaluru came forward to facilitate home isolation and manage COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

The guidelines state that elderly patients above the age of 60, children below the age of 10 and patients with comorbid conditions will not be isolated in these centres. Patients with other known medical conditions will also be excluded and asked to isolate in a hospital.

A medical team will be present for triaging (deciding the order of treatment of patients) and regular clinical support. A team of nursing staff will measure temperature and Oxygen saturation (Sp02) levels thrice a day and linkage with a private hospital or dedicated COVID-19 centre will be established in case a patient needs to be referred.

"Adequate supplies of PPE Kits, N-95 Masks, triple layered surgical masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, pulse oximeter, glucometer, BP apparatus, stethoscope, medicines like hydroxychloroquine, vitamin-C, zinc, etc shall be available," the guidelines stated.

In case of emergencies, the residents can call an ambulance by dialling 108. In case a bed is not allotted, residents can call the BESCOM helpline number at 1912 to get their grievances addressed.

The guidelines also state that vacant houses or community halls within apartments can be used to treat patients and that the room should be 10x10 feet preferably with an attached bathroom and toilet.

"In the absence of individual rooms, four to six COVID positive persons shall be accommodated in the hall having attached baths and toilets," the guidelines said.

"Temporary partitions of either PVC or side screen shall be provided for individual privacy keeping a physical distance of minimum of six feet between the two beds," it added.

COVID-19 tests will be conducted on the patients as per protocol.

The guidelines issued by the Karnataka government for RWAs are along the lines of the guidelines issued for home isolation of COVID-19 patients. The state has now reported 33,418 cases of which 19,035 are active. As many as 11,687 active cases were reported in Bengaluru. Data shows that the city is recording over 1,000 cases everyday for the past few days.