Karnataka govt has given nod to teach Shankaracharya's shlokas in all schools: CM BSY

The Chief Minster, however, did not specify whether singing the shlokas would be made mandatory.

The Karnataka government has given its nod to teach 'Vivekadeepini' slokhas, authored by Adi Shankaracharya, in schools across the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

At an event called 'Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane,' organised by Vedanta Bharati, Yediyurappa said, "It has been noticed that Vivekadeepini, which evolves the mind and illumines a person, has a great effect on students.

“Parents and teachers have found a positive change among children who were inspired by Vivekadeepini. Hence, the government has given its nod to allow teaching Vivekadeepini in the schools in Karnataka," he added.

The Chief Minister, however, has not issued a clarification on whether the singing the shlokas would be made mandatory for those practicing other faiths as well and whether it will apply to both government and private schools.

Vedanta Bharati is an organisation that promotes teachings of Adi Shankaracharya besides vedas and upanishads.

According to the organisers of the event, around two lakh children from 50 schools participated in the event where they were taught to chant Vivekadeepini, comprising verses for the seekers in the spiritual journey.

Yediyurappa said that the Indian culture and civilisation is the oldest and the best, which they should feel proud of. Yediyurappa’s statement comes just two days after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and RSS of trying to establish a Hindu Rashtra.

Home Minister Amit Shah is visited Karnataka for a massive pro-CAA event held at Hubballi on Saturday evening. The event was held at the Nehru Maidan. As many as 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security for the rally. The police have barred protests in the run-up to the rally and warned violators would be detained.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday also inaugurated Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya's office in Jayanagar. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present at the inauguration event. Earlier, Amit Shah also visited Brindavana of Sri Vishwesha Tirtharu Swami of Pejawara Mutt at Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru.