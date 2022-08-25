Karnataka govt to examine education system in madrassas

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh conducted a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the formal education given to students studying at madrassas.

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh has asked a team of education experts to submit a comprehensive report on the education system in madrassas within the next 15 days. Based on that report, the Karnataka Education Department intends to set up a committee to examine the education system in madrassas.

The minister conducted a review meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss the formal education given to students studying at madrassas. He said, “There are private and unaided madrassas. What are they teaching at aided madrassas and unaided madrassas? The kids who are studying at madrassas, are they being provided with education adhering to the Right to Education (RTE) or not? Are there ways of formal education in madrassas?"

"Officials have been requested to visit madrasas to evaluate whether the education being provided at aided, unaided, and private madrassas are in compliance with the Right to Education Act, and if not, what kind of education is being provided,” he said.

"In this context, there is a need to understand the nature of education in madrasas keeping in mind the future of the students studying there," he said. Asserting further that parents are under pressure to make sure their children who attend madrassas are not being prevented from receiving formal education and are taught both science and mathematics, he said, “there is a need to understand the nature of education in madrassas keeping in mind the future of the students studying in madrassas.”

The minister noted that the department had received complaints about madrassas being uncooperative during inspections and that officials have been instructed to visit certain madrassas and submit a report after inspecting them.

"A meeting with education specialists and people in charge of madrasas will be held after gathering information about the situation on the ground. According to the Right to Education Act, the government is obligated to provide every child with formal education, and every effort is being made to uphold this obligation. Overall, the government's goal is for every child to receive quality education,” he added.