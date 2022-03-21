Karnataka govt considering measures to reduce fees for medical courses: CM Bommai

Bommai was speaking ahead of visiting Chalageri village to pay last respects to Naveen, the final year medical student who was killed on March 1 Russian shelling in Ukraine.

news Education

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Monday, March 21, said that the government is considering measures to reduce the fees for medical courses in the state and also the National Medical Council (NMC) is looking into it. The move comes following the Ukraine crisis and is aimed at facilitating more students to study here. He also said that the union government is considering alternative measures for medical students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine before completing their course.

"The current cost of medical education is increasing. Despite the cost of government seats being low, the seats in the private sector are increasing. In some cases, students who score 90-95% of marks are unable to clear the NEET exam. As management or NRI seat costs are also high, they opt for other options (of studying in countries like Ukraine) via media," Bommai said.

He was responding to a question regarding plans for changes in policies to provide enough opportunity for students to study medicine in India itself, instead of them going to countries like Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere, he said, "The government has held discussions in this regard. To reduce the fees in the state we are planning for A, B and C categorisation, but as the medical courses are controlled by National Medical Council (NMC), they are also looking at it. Things are under consideration in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis."

To a question whether the government is planning any alternate arrangements for medical students who have returned from Ukraine, as their education is discontinued, the Chief Minister said that the union government is thinking about it. â€œStudents of first, second and third year have returned from Ukraine, and students from different states are also involved. So, the union government is thinking about it."

Bommai was speaking ahead of visiting Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district, to pay last respects to Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a final-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University who was killed on March 1 in Russian shelling in Ukraine. The Chief Minister, earlier in the day, had received the mortal remains of Naveen at the airport in Bengaluru.