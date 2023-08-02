Karnataka govt to conduct survey of startups to understand requirement

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct a survey to understand the requirements of startups in the state. Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT and BT, on Tuesday, August 1 made the announcement on social media in this regard. "Attention to all registered startups! The IT and BT Ministry of Karnataka government is conducting a survey to understand your requirements. Based on the collected responses, we will design tailored programmes and workshops to support the startup community in Karnataka. Selected sector-wise startups can also participate in open house discussions with the government," he said.

The deadline for submissions is August 9. Kharge also has the link to fill in the form on his social media account. The initiative is undertaken to ensure the status of Bengaluru as the 'startup haven' in the country. The department also intends to create a more conducive atmosphere for the startups in the IT capital of the country.

There are 15,000 startups operating in Karnataka and with the new efforts, the government wants to increase the numbers by another 10,000. The Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Science and Technology have designed the startup policy of the state to make Karnataka lead in the startup zone. The policy floated in December 2022 aims to establish 25,000 startups in the state by 2027.