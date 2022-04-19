Karnataka govt approves industrial projects worth over Rs 11000 crore

The state government is all set to acquire 22,000 acres of land in and around Bengaluru to allot for new industries.

news Industry

Aiming for industrial growth, the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) on Monday approved a slew of industrial projects worth Rs 11,495 crore that would generate jobs for over 46,984 persons in Karnataka, officials said. This includes Rs 6,000 crore investment from Exide Industries, which will set up India's largest Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing Giga factories for Advanced Cell Chemistry Technology near Bengaluru airport and is expected to generate 1,200-1,400 jobs.

The 58th SHLCC meeting held at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice chairmanship of Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani cleared the projects. The High Level Clearance committee has considered and approved five new projects and four additional investment projects that are expected to further push the industrial growth and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in Karnataka.

Seeking to dispel the notion that Karnataka would lose investments owing to some extraneous factors and apprehensions raised in some quarters, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the investment proposals approved by the government shows the position of Karnataka as a preferred destination for investors.

"These industrial projects have the potential to generate nearly one lakh jobs in the state. Our government has been giving preference to investment proposals that have the potential to create jobs. Our policies, proactive steps and the prevailing business ecosystem are encouraging investors to invest in Karnataka. The investor-friendly atmosphere in the state is not available anywhere in the country," Nirani said.

The state government is also all set to acquire 22,000 acres of land near Bengaluru to allot for new industries. Though the state charges Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore per acre, against Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh who offer free land, the first choice of industrialists is still Bengaluru, say state Industry Department officials.

Industries Department's Udyog Mitra Managing Director, Doddabasavaraju told IANS that around 22,000 acres of land in and around Bengaluru is being purchased as there is huge demand for land in this area. As many as 2,000 acres of land is being identified in Chikkaballapur, and Doddaballapur, the neighbouring towns of Bengaluru, he said.

The first phase and second phase are over in Devanahalli, which is very close to Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, and 17,000 acres are being acquired for third phase here, while 12,000 acres of land are being bought for implementing fifth phase of projects in Bengaluru's neighbouring Ramanagara district.

The department will acquire 800 acres of land for the sixth phase in Dabaspet, on the outskirts of the city, Doddabasavaraju said.