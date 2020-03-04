Karnataka govt appeals to public not to believe in rumours on coronavirus

Health and Family Welfare Minister sought to assure people that the government has taken adequate measures to ensure that the disease does not spread further.

news Coronavirus

Seeking to allay fear among citizens in the state in the wake of the coronavirus scare, Karnataka Health Minister B Srirumulu on Wednesday made an appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours spreading on social media.

In a series of tweets, Sriramulu assured people that the government has taken adequate measures to ensure that the disease does not spread further. "Don't lend your ears to rumours about the Coronavirus on social media. Rely only on the authentic information," he tweeted.

ವಿವಿಧ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಯಾವುದೇ ಗಾಳಿಸುದ್ದಿಗೆ ಕಿವಿಗೊಡದೆ, ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಮಾತ್ರ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಸೋಂಕು ಹರಡದಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 4, 2020

The minister's tweet came as Bengaluru reported the first case, after a techie from the city with a travel history to Dubai and interaction with Hongkong-based people there, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

As panic gripped the city, Sriramulu said the apartment where the software engineer was staying has been sanitised.

Besides, 25 of his colleagues have been identified. One of them has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure and his blood sample has been sent for lab test.

"So far 40,207 people have been screened at the International airport. 251 blood tests have been done, of which 238 were found negative, while the rest of the reports are yet to come," Sriramulu tweeted.

The health department said three people have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD). Meanwhile, a parent appealed to people not to panic about the Coronavirus in the techie's apartment, where his son too resides.

"My son is from the same apartment.To update everyone, there is absolutely nothing wrong here. It was more of a panic on social media that created this," he said in a message. "Everyone in this building is safe. Please educate yourself. Refrain from spreading panic and misinformation." he added.

Health authorities in Karnataka are continuing to make efforts to trace people who may have been in contact with the techie from Hyderabad who tested positive for coronavirus. The techie arrived in Bengaluru by flight from Dubai on February 20. He worked for a day in his office in Bengaluru before leaving for Hyderabad by bus.