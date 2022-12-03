Karnataka Govt announces Rs 15 lakh to kin of woman killed by leopard in Mysuru

With incidents of leopard attacks in Bengaluru as well as Mysuru being reported recently, CM Bommai said he has directed the forest department to deploy dedicated teams to catch the big cats straying into urban areas and human settlements.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, December 3, announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family of a woman, who was killed in a leopard attack in a village in Mysuru district recently. With incidents of leopard attacks in Bengaluru as well as Mysuru being reported recently, Bommai said he has directed the forest department to deploy dedicated teams to catch the big cats straying into urban areas and human settlements.

"The families of those killed in leopard attacks will be provided a compensation of Rs 15 lakh. The ex-gratia is similar to the one meant for the kin of those killed by wild elephants," the CM said. The state government has taken the attacks seriously. He said the forest officials are trying to hunt down the leopard, which killed a 22-year-old woman at Kebbegundi village in T Narasipura Taluk of the Mysuru district. "We have taken the leopard attacks on human beings seriously, especially in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The forest officials have laid traps for them. I have told them to catch the animals alive and release them in the forest," Bommai said.

Meanwhile, several localities in Bengaluru was put on high alert on Friday, December 2, fter locals spotted four leopards in the Kengeri area of Bengaluru. Recently, four big cats were sighted in Kengeri, Kumbalagodu, Devanahalli and nearby areas. The authorities have found the carcass of a deer killed by a leopard in Kodipalya near Kanakapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

It is feared that the leopards are straying into residential areas from Turahalli Reserve Forest located close to Bengaluru. Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has built a new layout in the region and fear has gripped morning walkers and local residents.

