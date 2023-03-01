Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary to end employees’ strike

The government will set up a committee to study the feasibility of reverting to the old pension scheme from the National Pension Scheme.

The Karnataka government has offered a 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief and setting up of a committee to study the feasibility of reverting to the old pension scheme from the National Pension Scheme. The committee has been tasked with examining the changes made in other states across India. This comes after government employees in the state went on a strike on March 1, demanding a pay hike and restoration of the old pension scheme. The president of the State Government Employees' Association, CS Shadakshari, met with officials from the Finance Department and was given a copy of the 17% hike offer.

Regarding the strike, Shadakshari had earlier said that all services including hospitals -- other than casualty and essential services -- will be affected. Also, all services of 'Mahanagara Palike' and 'Pura Sabha' including pourakarmika (civic workers) and various energy supply companies will be affected. Revenue collection, schools and pre-university examinations, will also be hit, he said, adding that "there is already an 8-month delay, we cannot wait anymore, we don't know what will happen when the new government comes in, so employees have decided to go on strike voluntarily".

The employees have put forward their demands, including implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and implementation of at least 40% of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme. "Our senior officials are in touch with the government employees association and their President, holding talks. I have already made it clear in the Assembly that we are the ones who formed the seventh pay commission and it will be implemented in 2023-24 itself, and funds have been allocated for it in the budget," Bommai told reporters at Hubballi.

