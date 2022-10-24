Karnataka Governor approves ordinance hiking reservation for SC, ST communities

With the passage of the ordinance, the reservation for Scheduled Castes will increase from 15% to 17%, and from 3% to 7% for Scheduled Tribes.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday, October 23 gave his assent to the ordinance increasing the reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state. With the passage of the ordinance, which was in accordance with the Justice Nagamohan Das committee report, the reservation for the scheduled castes will increase from the existing 15% percent to 17%, and for the scheduled tribes from the existing 3% to 7%.

The state cabinet had cleared the ordinance a few days ago. On Sunday, it finally got the Governor's nod. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the decision and said the ordinance will be tabled in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature to get it cleared there. "Our government marched ahead with a commitment to increase the reservation. This is a gift from our government to the SC and ST communities," CM Bommai said.

The ordinance is aimed at providing for reservation of seats in educational institutions in Karnataka and for appointments or posts in services under the state for persons belonging to scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes.

At present, Karnataka provides 32% reservation for OBCs, 15% for SCs, and 3% for STs, totalling 50%. The only way for Karnataka to hike the SC/ST quota is to increase the reservation using the provisions available under Schedule 9 of the Constitution. Schedule 9 contains a list of central and state laws which are protected from judicial review. Even though the majority of the laws covered by the Schedule 9 have to do with agriculture or land, there are other subjects on the list as well, such as reservations. Tamil Nadu has invoked Schedule 9 to adopt 69% reservation in the state. The Nagamohan Das Commission had recommended to the government that it could exceed the 50% cap on reservations in exceptional circumstances.