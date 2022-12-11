Karnataka government to rename Salaam Aarati started by Tipu Sultan

This move comes after various Hindutva outfits urged the state government to end the rituals performed in the name of Tipu Sultan.

Karnataka government will soon issue a circular renaming Salaam Aarati, a ritual started by Tipu Sultan as Aarati Namaskara. Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments told The Hindu that the official circular will be issued to all temples following this ritual.

This move comes after various Hindutva outfits urged the state government to end the rituals performed in the name of Tipu Sultan. The decision was made following a meeting of the Karnataka Dharmika Parishat. Kashekodi Suryanarayana Bhat, Member of Karnataka Dharmika Parishat stated that earlier the ritual was conducted for the welfare of state administration, now it will be for the welfare of the people. Now, the ritual would be named â€˜Namaskaraâ€™. The ritual was conducted in the famous temples of Puttur, Subramanya, Kollur, Melkote, and others in the then-Mysuru kingdom.

The government's stance is consistent with the BJP's position on Tipu Sultan. According to the BJP, he was an "anti-Hindu" ruler who murdered, pillaged and forced Hindus to convert whereas the Congress views Tipu as a "valiant hero" and "patriot" who lost his life resisting the British.

