Karnataka government hands over Udupi washroom video case to CID

In July, the Udupi police had booked three Muslim women for recording a Hindu student in the washroom of a paramedical college in the district.

The Karnataka government handed over the investigation of the Udupi restroom case to the special wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, August 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the CID probe has been ordered into the case, adding, “This is a sensitive matter and for additional investigation, the case is handed over to the CID.”

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation had met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on August 3 and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier ordered a probe by a DySP rank officer. However, the BJP maintained that the DySP rank officer can’t probe the matter without interference and that the government will hush up the case as part of its “appeasement” politics.

On July 26, the Udupi police had booked three Muslim women for recording a Hindu student in the washroom of a paramedical college in the district. The students had video recorded a Hindu student in the restroom using a mobile phone on July 18. Following the incident, Hindutva activists alleged that explicit videos of numerous Hindu women were being distributed to Muslim men as part of a larger alleged Jihadi conspiracy.

BJP and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held protests in Udupi alleging a bigger conspiracy and demanding a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. BJP leader and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar had visited the college to conduct an inquiry.

With IANS inputs

