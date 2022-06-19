Karnataka government grants tax exemption for 777 Charlie

Karnataka CM Bommai, after watching the Rakshit Shetty-starrer, had teared up and said that it reminded him of his late dog Sunny.

The Karnataka government has announced that the recently-released 777 Charlie, which stars Rakshit Shetty in the lead, will be tax-free in Karnataka. The movie, written and directed by Kiranraj K, is about a dog entering into the life of the protagonist, who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, and giving him a new perspective on it.

In an official order, the Karnataka Finance Deparment has said that State Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not be levied on the sale of 777 Charlie tickets for six months, starting from June 19. The order states that exhibitors and movie theatres cannot collect SGST on the sale of the tickets and that the movie tickets should be sold at the new rates. Each movie ticket should also mention that SGST is not being collected as per the orders of the Government of Karnataka, the order added.

A few days ago, visuals had emerged of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in tears after watching the Rakshit Shetty-starrer. The Chief Minister had complimented the emotional storyline of the movie and its screenplay. "Rakshit Shetty's character and his acting is superb, it is not easy to play this character. Acting by complementing the feelings of Charlie (the dog) and stitching both emotions is superb."

"...this film 100 per cent synchronises with emotions, especially the emotion of a dog, which expresses its emotions through eyes...the film is superb and everyone should watch... I always say it is unconditional love, which is pure. This cinema has brought out purity in love through Rakshit Shetty and Charlie," said the Chief Minister who broke down, his voice choking.

"We run out of words to express our gratitude. We are beyond grateful to see Shri. BS Bommai, honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka accept our film with so much love (sic)," The movie team said in a tweet with a video where the Chief Minister can be seen wiping his tears.

Last year, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog Sunny ahead of the pet's last rites had gone viral on social media.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, as well as Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, had accompanied Bommai to watch the movie. Expressing his compassion for stray dogs, the Chief Minister said he would discuss with the experts to come out with an initiative to take care of them. "There is a proposal to formulate a special programme to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected," he said.

With PTI inputs