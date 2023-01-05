Karnataka to get first wildlife forensic laboratory in Bengaluru

At present, samples from crimes involving wildlife in Karnataka are sent to Dehradun or Hyderabad, which has slowed down the investigation process in many instances.

Karnataka is set to have its own wildlife forensic sciences laboratory, with the state government recently approving a project worth Rs 2.7 crore for the facility in Bengaluru. The laboratory is expected to begin operations in March, and will have modern equipment to provide analysis to aid in the investigation of crimes involving wildlife, according to a Deccan Herald report.

At present, samples from such cases in Karnataka are sent to Dehradun or Hyderabad, which has slowed down the investigation process in many instances. The new laboratory will have two main areas of focus: DNA analysis and morphological analysis. DNA analysis will provide details on the origin of confiscated samples, such as nails, hair, and teeth, and the species they came from, while morphological analysis will help in the identification of animals through the study of their physical features and textures.

According to officials from the forest department, the establishment of this laboratory will be a major boost to the investigation and prosecution of wildlife crimes in the state. "FSL reports will act as strong evidence, especially in cases where there are many loose ends. Determining the time of death, genetic sequencing and other analysis will help in better investigation," Rajiv Ranjan, in-charge principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), told DH. The proposal for the establishment of a wildlife forensic laboratory in Karnataka has been under discussion for a while, but it was only recently that the state government gave its official approval.