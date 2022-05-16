Karnataka fruit vendor, whose cart was destroyed, to inaugurate May Sahitya Mela

The eighth annual May Sahitya Mela in Dharwad will see retired Madras HC judge K Chandru as the keynote speaker.

Nabisaab Killedar, the fruit vendor from Karnatakaâ€™s Dharwad who made news when his cart was destroyed by a Hindutva group, is set to inaugurate the eighth annual May Sahitya Mela. The event will be held on May 27 and 28 in Dharwad city, and aims to give a platform to those from the working class. Talking to IANS on Monday, May 16, Basavaraj Sulibhavi â€” one of the organisers of the fest â€” stated that about 1,000 delegates are taking part in the programme.

In April, Nabisaab Killedar, who used to sell watermelons outside a Hanuman temple in Dharwad, was accosted by 10 members of the Sri Ram Sene. His cart was vandalised, and visuals of the incident were circulated widely on social media. The attack on his cart had come at a time when Muslim vendors and traders were barred from temple fairs or doing business near temples across Karnataka. Those accused of destroying Nabisaabâ€™s cart were arrested.

Besides Nabisaab, five other people including a beedi worker, construction worker, farmer and others have been invited to inaugurate the May Sahitya Mela. The programme will be held at the Taj Palace in Davanagere. The May Sahitya Mela is an annual event. Prominent personalities are invited to deliver the keynote address, based on contemporary issues, Basavaraj Sulibhavi said. This year, Justice K Chandru, a retired judge from the Madras High Court, will deliver the keynote address. Justice Chandru recently came in the news following the success of Suriyaâ€™s film Jai Bhim, which was based on a case fought by him when he was a practising lawyer.

Veteran agriculture journalist P Sainath is delivering a lecture on 'Rural India Crisis'. Sudheendra Kulkarni, former strategist for LK Advani from Karnataka is speaking on 'Diversity and Oppressive Violence'. Noted editor of popular Kannada daily Abdussalam Puthige is also taking part in the event.

The event will try to find out what country has gained and lost in the last seven decades of Independence. The constitutional crisis and federal aspirations of the country will also be discussed, Basavaraj Sulibhavi said.

Dr TN Prakash Kammaradi will throw light on the Karnataka agricultural crisis and Nasreen Mitai will speak about the crisis and tensions faced by women belonging to minority communities. "We are planning to organise such events across the state. A like-minded writers' team will be formed to connect with the local people," Sulibhavi explained.

Kavitha Krishnan, secretary All India Progressive Women's Association, Delhi is also taking part in the event. The mela was organised online due to COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years. Ladai Prakashana, Kavi Prakashana Kavalaki, Chittara Kala Balaga and many other thinkers and activists have joined hands to organise the event.