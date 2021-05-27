Karnataka freedom fighter HS Doreswamy cremated with state honours in Bengaluru

The 103-year-old activist was praised for consistently standing up for civil rights in Karnataka during his lifetime.

Celebrated freedom fighter and activist HS Doreswamy was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru after his death on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 26. The 103-year-old activist had recovered from COVID-19 on May 12 but he suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 1.30 pm in the afternoon in the city's Jayadeva Hospital. He was cremated with state honours at the crematorium in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, as per orders issued by the Karnataka government.

The news of his death was met with sadness, as many in Bengaluru took to social media to share glowing tributes. In particular, the activist was praised for consistently standing up for civil rights in Karnataka during his lifetime. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda led the tributes. He took to twitter to say, "The news of the demise of freedom fighter, journalist, centenarian HS Doreswamy has saddened me immensely. Our state is poorer today after losing one of the greatest social workers who has ever worked for society for a lifetime," Devegowda said in a tweet.

"HS Doreswamy, the 104-year-old Gandhian, who kept the conscience of Karnataka till his very last breath, and was the tallest public intellectual, who appeased none and spared none, passed away today. It is a huge loss to our society and to me, personally," journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju said in a tweet.

"Many hold back in fear but not the mighty H S Doreswamy. He kept on fighting, from the British to CAA/NRC/NPR! He was entirely against Hindutva politics! What a inspiration to be 102 and stand up for India," activist Tara Krishnaswamy said.

Doreswamy was a constant at civil rights movements and protests in Karnataka. In 2019 and 2020, he was present during the CAA-NRC protests in Bengaluru and often encouraged people to register their protest. During his lifetime, he donned many roles including that of a freedom fighter during the British rule and that of a journalist.

He also opposed the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the emergency and he was jailed for four months during this time. His cheerful demeanor and his constant presence in movements upholding civil rights in Karnataka made him a popular figure in the state.

Even at the age of 103, he took part in protests and would frequently interact with journalists sharing his opinion on current affairs and remembering stories from his lifetime.