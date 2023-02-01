Karnataka forms leopard task force to address human-animal conflict in Mysuru

The creation of the task force follows a recent increase in human fatalities and domestic animal killings due to leopard attacks.

news Wildlife

The Karnataka government has decided to form a leopard task force to tackle the growing problem of human-leopard conflict in Mysuru region. The task force, comprising 58 personnel, will be headed by the Deputy Conservator of Forests and Wildlife in Mysuru. It will be divided into four units to patrol conflict-prone areas.

The government order dated January 31 stated that the task force will be given five vehicles that are equipped with searchlights, public address systems, and sirens. The control room for the task force will be operational 24/7 and will be located at the Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru. The control room number will be circulated soon. The task force will also take precautionary measures in conflict-prone areas, including sugarcane cultivating belts.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force will be responsible for appointing personnel and issuing necessary directions for the task force. The overall functioning of the task force will be supervised by the Conservator of Forests in Mysuru. The creation of the task force follows a recent increase in human fatalities and domestic animal killings due to leopard attacks in Mysuru, Nanjangud, HD Kote, Sargur, T Narsipur, Mandya, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, and surrounding areas. In the latest incident, a 11-year-old boy was killed by a leopard on January 21 in T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district.

Recently the Karnataka Forest Department had announced that they will establish multiple rehabilitation centers for leopards and tigers that have been captured from conflict zones. The department is studying similar facilities in other parts of the country, and the final proposal for the centres will be submitted to the government soon.

Read: Karnataka: 11-year-old boy killed by a leopard in Mysuru