Karnataka forest dept launches big operation to catch leopard in Belagavi

More than 200 staff members from the department and the police, as well as wildlife, anesthetic experts and district administration have joined the operation.

news Wildlife

The Karnataka Forest Department and authorities of Belagavi district have launched a mega operation to catch a leopard which was seen prowling in a residential area and had also attacked a construction labourer, who luckily survived the attack. More than 200 staff members from the department and the police, as well as wildlife, anaesthetic experts and district administration have joined the operation.

The authorities are contemplating to rope in two elephants from Sakrebailu Elephant camp to catch the leopard. The leopard has been prowling the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi, located in the heart of the city.

On Monday, August 22, the leopard surfaced during the search operation in the city and before the staff could lay a trap with a specially designed net, it managed to escape and disappear.

The authorities have found pug marks across the city. Twenty-two schools have been closed for 18 days as a precautionary measure. The movement of the leopard has caused tremendous stress and tension among residents, especially parents and children.

The leopard was spotted earlier this month, and around August 8, it attacked a labourer, who was identified as Siddarayi Mirajkar. His mother, 65-year-old Shanta, died of a heart attack when she heard the news. Shanta thought that her son died, but Siddarayi had managed to escape the attack and survived after the medical treatment. The movement of the leopard was also captured by CCTV and sparked tension in the area, prompting authorities to issue a holiday for schools then too.