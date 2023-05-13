‘Karnataka follows Himachal, Rajasthan in rejecting hate’: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Karnataka election 2023 results: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that since PM Modi was at the forefront of Karnataka BJP’s election campaign, the electoral defeat must be attributed to him.

news Karnataka election 2023 results

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the media regarding the party’s imminent victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday, May 13. Bhupesh said that with this win, India will unite together and defeat hate. He suggested that the Congress’ success in Karnataka was likely to be repeated in the 2024 general elections.

CM Bhupesh said that after Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka has now shown the way to the nation by accepting the message against corruption and hatred, in a wave that began from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. "India will unite in 2024, hatred will be defeated" he further noted. Referring to the controversy over Congress proposing a ban on the Hindu extremist organisation Bajrang Dal, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on voters to raise the slogan of 'Jai Bajrang Bali' while casting their vote, Bhupesh said that Bajrang Bali’s ‘gada’ (mace) had struck the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hard in Karnataka.

बजरंगबली जी के गदा का कड़ा प्रहार

भ्रष्टाचारी भाजपा की हो रही हार



भ्रष्टाचार और नफ़रत के खिलाफ छत्तीसगढ़, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान से शुरू हुए संदेश को हिमाचल के बाद अब कर्नाटक ने स्वीकार करते हुए देश को रास्ता दिखाया है.



2024 में भारत जुड़ेगा, नफ़रत हारेगी.#भाजपा_मतलब_भ्रष्टाचार — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 13, 2023

Speaking to the press, the CM said that the results in Karnataka were aligned with Congress’s expectations, and called it a defeat for PM Modi himself and not just the Karnataka unit of the BJP. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Karnataka by placing himself at the forefront, so this is his defeat," Bhupesh said, adding, “Bajrang Bali's 'gada' has struck the BJP and its corruption." On Saturday afternoon, as early trends indicated a clear victory for Congress, CM Bhupesh distributed sweets at the party office in Raipur.

