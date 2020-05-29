Karnataka Film Academy requests CM Yediyurappa to allow filming with limited crew

The academy’s chairman told TNM that physical distancing would be maintained at all sets.

news Coronavirus

Members of the Karnataka Film Academy met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and requested him to grant permission to allow filming in the state. Yediyurappa assured the team that he would discuss with the Centre and then decide on whether shooting of films could be permitted.

Speaking to TNM, Chairman of the Karnataka Film Academy, Sunil Puranik, said that filming for around 60 films has been stopped due to the lockdown and many more will not be able to complete filming if they are not allowed to continue. The industry has suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore during the lockdown period, he said.

“Buses where 40 people can travel have been allowed to operate. Most commercial establishments have been open. But we have not been allowed to function. Between March and May, we have suffered huge losses. In many cases, filming of songs and climax is the only thing remaining. These people too have to earn,” Sunil Puranik said.

The academy’s members also requested CM Yediyurappa to allow single screen theatres to open as multiplexes have to wait for the Centre’s guidelines. He also said that if shooting resumes, precautions will be taken and the government’s guidelines will be adhered to.

“We will obviously have to reduce the number of people who are going to work on the set. The actors will have to remove the masks while we shoot the scenes but all others will have to wear masks and gloves. If we were initially using three technicians, we will have to restrict it to one. These are some of the restrictions we proposed. If the government imposes any other restrictions, we will oblige,” he added.

He said that the academy is hopeful that the government will allow them to begin filming as Yediyurappa was supportive of their requests. “He said that he will speak to the Centre and ask them to allow filming to begin. He said that he is in support of all businesses to begin operations,” Sunil Puranik said.