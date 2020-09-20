Karnataka farmers want exemption to export Bangalore Rose onions

The Union government banned the export of onions, including the 'Bangalore Rose' onions and Krishnapuram onions on September 14.

In the wake of the Union government's decision to ban onion exports to safeguard domestic interests, Karnataka farmers on Saturday appealed to make an exception. They appealed to the Union government to allow the shipment of 10,000 tonnes of 'Bangalore Rose' variety of onion to prevent the produce from rotting as there is no demand in the domestic market.

A delegation of 'rose variety' onion growers, led by Kolar BJP Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy, met Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru and urged him to take up the matter with Union government ministers concerned.

The statement released from Gowda's office stated that the Union Minister had assured the delegation that he would shoot a letter in this regard to the Union Commerce Minister and Agriculture Minister.

In its memorandum, the delegation stated that farmers in Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts have grown more than 10,000 tonnes of 'Bangalore Rose' onions this year.

"This variety is being exported to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan because there is not much demand for it in the domestic market," the delegation stated.

Requesting the Union government to exempt 'Bangalore Rose' onions from the export ban, the delegation asserted, "If the export of 10,000 tonnes is not allowed, then the entire quantity would be destroyed."

Notably, in order to keep a check on rising prices, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister on September 14 had banned the export of onions, including the 'Bangalore Rose' onions and Krishnapuram onions (similar to rose variety).

Last year, too, the Union government had banned the onion export to contain price rise for a certain period, but later it exempted the 'Bangalore Rose' on the Karnataka government's request.