Karnataka farmers launch indefinite protest against release of Cauvery water to TN

Despite efforts by officials from the Mandya District Administration on August 30 to persuade the farmers and Melkote MLA to withdraw their protests, the farmers did not budge.

Karnataka releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as instructed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has led to protests in southern parts of the state. Various farmers' groups have organised demonstrations in Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar in the Cauvery region to voice their opposition to the government's decision. The BJP has also accused the Congress government of failing to safeguard Karnataka's interests.

A group of Karnataka farmers is currently conducting a night-long candlelight vigil to express

their discontent with the orders to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. Farmers from Mandya district, led by Melkote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Badagalapura Nagendra, initiated this protest on Wednesday, August 30. The protests continued to Thursday, August 31, in various locations within the district. The KRRS has said that their protest is indefinite, with farmers stationed at the dam site during the night, taking turns to stage their protest. Despite efforts by officials from the Mandya District Administration on August 30 to persuade the farmers and Melkote MLA to withdraw their protests, the farmers did not budge.

Another group of farmers, operating under the Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti banner, gathered in front of the Sir M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya and staged a protest. In Srirangapatna, farmers organised a "shirtless" protest, standing in the Cauvery river, holding water in their palms, and denouncing the state government for its perceived "anti-farmer stance."

Following the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) for Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, farmers have been staging daily protests in and around the Krishna Raja Sagara Water Reservoir. The interim order, issued on August 28, mandated an additional release of 3,100 cusecs of water beyond the existing 1,900 cusecs being supplied to Tamil Nadu.