Karnataka farmersâ€™ groups to protest against 3 Agri bills to be tabled in Parliament

Various farmersâ€™ group, Dalit groups and Trade Unions are jointly opposing the ordinances to be tabled as Bill in the Parliament and the Karnataka Assembly.

news Agriculture

Karnataka farmer groups, Dalit groups and Trade Unions have joined hands to oppose the three ordinances listed to be tabled as Bills in the Parliament. They will also be holding a rally at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on September 21, along with a Janta Adalat (Peopleâ€™s court). These groups are among more than 200 farmersâ€™ groups across the country who are opposing the agriculture bills, stating that it will boost the agribusiness companies at the expense of the farmers.

According to the press release, 27 different organisations linked to the welfare of farmers, workers and Dalits are going to protest the various changes in the existing laws related to Land Reforms. It also says that the state government is helping multi-national companies (MNCs) at the cost of farmers, landless agricultural labourers and Dalits.

They also feel that the Karnataka government is working against the interest of its own people by bringing amendments to the acts in the Assembly session that will commence from September 21. The statement also said that various associations will protest in front of the houses of their local leaders on September 16, seeking the withdrawal of the amendments.

Various farmersâ€™ groups in the country have been protesting against the introduction of three Bills: Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which will replace ordinances promulgated by the Union government earlier. The Union Cabinet announced amendments to these ordinances on June 4.

Of the three Bills, two were slated in the list of business for Lok Sabha on Monday, when the Parliament sessions commenced. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that these Bills will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology.

Assuring the House that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will stay, Tomar also explained that 86% of the farmers have agricultural lands that are less than two hectares and are unable to reap the benefits of the MSP.

The opposition parties have been alleging that the Union government brought in the legislation without consulting with the states under whose domain agriculture and mandis (market place) come. "Such a law can only be brought by state governments. Through these Bills, the Union government will nullify the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) law enacted by various state governments," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

The ordinances were promulgated on June 5, 2020. However, the Union Agriculture Ministry notified them on July 20.

Read: Explained: Why farmers are against 3 agri Bills to be tabled in Parliament