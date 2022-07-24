Karnataka family gets back their beloved parrot, gives Rs 85,000 reward

The birdâ€™s owners had initially offered a reward of Rs 50,000, but when their missing parrot was found at a manâ€™s house, he was rewarded Rs 85,000.

Last week, a distraught family in Karnatakaâ€™s Tumakuru distributed over 30,000 flyers to anyone who had information about a beloved family member â€” Rustuma â€” who went missing on July 19. They searched high and low for her in surrounding neighbourhoods, and when they could not find her, the family offered a reward. They announced Rs 50,000 to anyone who found Rustuma, a Kannada-speaking African grey parrot who was brought up by animal activist Arjun.

As per reports, on July 16, a family member had left the door of their house open, and Rustuma flew outside. The distressed Arjun and his wife Ranjana launched a fervent search, and their efforts bore fruit when a man named Shrinivas contacted them on Sunday, July 24. Srinivas told them that he had seen the rare bird in front of his house, but when he gave Rustuma back, Arjun and Ranjana rewarded him with Rs 85,000 â€” which is Rs 35,000 higher than the promised amount.

Arjun told the media that Rustuma flew about 3-4 km from their house in Tumakuruâ€™s Jayanagar. Since the birdâ€™s disappearance, videos have surfaced on social media of Rustuma and his partner Rio playing with Arjun and his family. One video shows Rustuma sitting on top of a girlâ€™s head and playfully pecking at her hair. After his return, Rustuma received a grand welcome, with videos showing elaborate floral arrangements and other decor put in place as Rustuma and Rio walked down a carpet decorated with flowers.

African grey parrots are highly sought-after pets as they are extremely intelligent, have distinct personalities and because of their ability to mimic human speech. While it is not illegal to own an African grey parrot in India, activists condemn the practice as the wild population of the bird is dwindling due to the pet trade.

