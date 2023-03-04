Karnataka extends 15-day rebate on traffic violation penalties

The rebate is only applicable to cases booked before February 11 and not later.

The Karnataka government has extended the 15-day window for a 50% discount on penalties for traffic violation cases starting from Saturday. The offer follows the success of a similar discount offered from February 3 to 11, during which nearly 42 lakh traffic violation cases were cleared, resulting in over Rs 121 crore in collections in Bengaluru alone.

The rebate was initiated to clear a backlog of cases based on the advice of the Chairman of the Karnataka Legal Services Authority. The Bengaluru Traffic Police requested an extension of the rebate window after the overwhelming response from the public. However, the window closed before a decision was made on February 11.

To avail the rebate, motorists can check for pending cases against them on the Bengaluru Traffic Police website and pay fines online using Karnataka One, Paytm, or at any traffic police station or traffic management centre in the city. The rebate is only applicable to cases booked before February 11 and not later, as per the Transport Department's order issued on Friday.

