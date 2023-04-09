Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhiâ€™s Kolar event postponed for fourth time

Rahul had planned to address people on April 10 at the same place where he made the 2019 speech against PM Modi which got him disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

The public meeting to be held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, scheduled to take place on April 10 at Kolar in Karnataka, has been postponed to April 16 due to Assembly election-related work and candidate selection. The announcement was made by Karnataka Congress unit president DK Shivakumar on Saturday, April 8.

The event is significant as it will be Rahul's first public address in Kolar after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. His disqualification had come after he had made remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign in Kolar in 2019. Rahul had planned to address people on April 10 at the same place where he made his 2019 speech. "We had requested Rahul Gandhi to extend the public meeting by a week and he gave his consent. Rahul and all leaders will come on April 16 for the â€˜Jai Bharatâ€™ event at Kolar," Shivakumar said.

The event has already been postponed several times since April 5, when it was originally planned. The rally was rescheduled for April 6, and again to April 9, which coincided with the Prime Minister's "Project Tiger" event in Mysuru. Finally, the date was fixed for April 10, which has now been postponed to April 16.

The Congress party is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, and the delay in Rahul's event is reportedly due to the party's preparations for the polls. The party is likely to announce its candidates for the upcoming elections soon.