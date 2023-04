Karnataka elections: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath among BJP’s list of star campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of its ‘star campaigners’ for the upcoming Karnataka elections on May 10. The list, released earlier today, features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitaraman and Rajnath Singh, among others.

Among the list of 40 names submitted to the Election Commission, 18 are from outside the state. The prominent faces campaigning for elections are JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukhbhai Mandavya, K Annamalai, Arun Singh, DK Aruna, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hemant Biswa Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis, Prabhakar Kore and Bhagavanth Khuba.

Karnataka leaders like BS Yediyurappa, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Basavaraj Bommai, Pralhad Joshi,

DV Sadananda Gowda, KS Eshwarappa, M Govind Karjol, R Ashok, Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanaswamy, Arvinda Limbavali, B Sriramulu, Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Umesh Jadhav, Shalavadi Narayanaswamy, N Ravikumar, GV Rajesh and film actors Jaggesh, Shruthi, and Tara Anuradha also figure in the list of campaigners.

BJP chief JP Nadda is already in Karnataka on a two-day visit for the first time after BJP announced its candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have already visited Karnataka several times in the last few months in the run-up to the polls.