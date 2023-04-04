Karnataka elections: DK Shivakumar booked for throwing money during roadshow

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was charged with bribery after he was seen throwing Rs 500 notes from a party bus during a roadshow.

Congress state president DK Shivakumar was booked by the Karnataka police for throwing money from a campaign bus during a rally in Mandya. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Mandya Rural police days after the incident took place during the Congressâ€™ Praja Dhwani Yatra on March 28. Shivakumar was booked under section 171E (punishment for bribery) and relevant sections of the Representation of People Act.

The action was taken based on a complaint by election officer P Ashoka, based on which a trial court directed the police to file an FIR against Shivakumar. However, the leader has reportedly said that he was offering money to an idol that people were carrying during the roadshow on March 28. The Praja Dhwani Yatra was passing through Mandya taluk in Srirangapatna district.

Videos emerged of Shivakumar throwing bundles of Rs 500 notes onto musicians playing on the street below while standing on a bus during the Praja Dhwani Yatra on March 28. The video captured the large crowd following the Congress leaders on the street of Srirangapatna. This incident took place a day before the Model Code of Conduct came into place. The Election Commission announced that the polling will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had criticised the Congress party for Shivakumarâ€™s behaviour. He said that Shivakumar blatantly uses his power.

