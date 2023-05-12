"People have voted for BJP despite what media reports suggest. I am not blaming (anyone) here. BJP will come to power in Karnataka," he said.

At the same time, he also said: "I will not fully push aside the media reports. We predicted 150 seats. Now (it seems), the BJP will get more than 125 seats," said Renukacharya.

"Our national leaders will decide if any need for an alliance arises. That situation might also arise. That will be decided after the results," he said.

The results of the Assembly elections held on Wednesday will be announced on Saturday, May 13. BJP leader R Ashoka has said that the party will start an â€˜operationâ€™ with the high commandâ€™s guidance, if the party does not win a majority.