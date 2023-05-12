Karnataka elections: Alliance with JD(S) might happen, says BJP MLA Renukacharya
The remarks of BJP MLA Renukacharya, who is close to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, assumes significance with some exit polls predicting a hung Assembly in the state.
news Karnataka Elections 2023 Friday, May 12, 2023 - 13:47
A day after polling was held for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, MP Renukacharya, a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Honnali constituency in Davanagere district said that an alliance with the Janata Dal-(Secular) (JD(S)) cannot be ruled out in case of a hung assembly. "If such a situation emerges, an alliance might happen with the JD(S)," he told reporters. The remarks of Renukacharya, who is close to former Chief Minister and veteran party leader B.S. Yediyurappa, assumes significance with some exit polls predicting a hung Assembly in the state. Few other exit polls are giving the Congress party the edge in the state.
Renukacharya, who contested as a BJP nominee from Honnali constituency, further said that "To date, there was no tacit understanding with the JD(S)". Reacting to exit polls predictions, Renukacharya said the party leaders know the pulse of the people as well as party workers.
"People have voted for BJP despite what media reports suggest. I am not blaming (anyone) here. BJP will come to power in Karnataka," he said.
At the same time, he also said: "I will not fully push aside the media reports. We predicted 150 seats. Now (it seems), the BJP will get more than 125 seats," said Renukacharya.
"Our national leaders will decide if any need for an alliance arises. That situation might also arise. That will be decided after the results," he said.
The results of the Assembly elections held on Wednesday will be announced on Saturday, May 13. BJP leader R Ashoka has said that the party will start an â€˜operationâ€™ with the high commandâ€™s guidance, if the party does not win a majority.
The majority mark in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly is 113.