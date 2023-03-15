Karnataka elections 2023: ESCOMs say no load shedding this summer

The decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of students and farmers, the MDs of the five Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) said after a meeting on March 15.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

As summer begins in Karnataka, the five Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state have said they will ensure that there is no load shedding in the coming months. The decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of students and farmers, the ESCOM directors said during a meeting on Wednesday, March 15. “Power demand is very high during summer since SSLC and PUC exams have started and farmers have requested the government to supply uninterrupted power during summer,” Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said.

In order to meet the high electricity demand in the summer months, the Energy Department has instructed the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and all ESCOMS to take necessary actions to meet the rising electricity demand. A press note issued by the ESCOMs said that a study has been undertaken by them on the power requirements for the next three months. The note says that according to the study, the KPTCL and ESCOMs should constrain the free transmission and distribution network in their jurisdiction and not resort to unscheduled load shedding. It is to be noted that Karnataka will have Assembly elections before the end of May 2023.

All ESCOMs have been asked to equip with sufficient financial strength to purchase the power required to meet the demand during summer, apart from being ready for any contingency at the state-level. The five ESCOMs are Bengaluru (BESCOM), Mangaluru (MESCOM), Hubballi (HESCOM), Kalaburagi (GESCOM), and Mysuru (Chamundi Electricity Supply Company).

Meanwhile, BESCOM has estimated that an average of 7,600 megawatts (MW) of power will be needed per day in March, and power consumption will likely touch 132 million units in the same month. The first 12 days of March recorded an average demand of 7,400 MW. For April, BESCOM has estimated an average demand of 7,650 MW and consumption of 135 million units per day.