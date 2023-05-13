Karnataka election results mandate against Modi, Amit Shah: Siddaramaiah

“The PM came to Karnataka 20 times, no PM in the past campaigned like this,” said Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, the current opposition leader, while commenting on the comfortable leads secured by Congress party in Karnataka Assembly elections, has called the results a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. “The PM came to Karnataka 20 times, no PM in the past campaigned like this,” he said.

People of Karnataka are politically mature, Siddaramaih said. “There was hate politics but people here are not tolerating this,” he added. He pointed out that BJP did not give a single seat to Muslims or Christians. Siddaramaiah also said that the outcome of this election can be seen as a stepping stone for the party to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024. “I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated. I also hope that Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM of the country,” he said.

This is a victory for a secular party!!



People of Karnataka wanted a stable government that delivers as promised, and hence have given the mandate for Congress!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2023

He also said that a considerable number of Lingayats and Vokkaligas voted for the Congress party. ”It is the only secular party in the country. BJP is known for Operation Kamala. I was under the apprehension that BJP will go for Operation Kamala. I expect the Congress to win 130 seats and that is going to happen. I thank Mallikarjun Kharge, I thank Rahul, Priyanka and Soniya. Also I thank all general secretaries,” the senior Congress leader said.

When asked how the next Chief Minister will be chosen, Siddaramaiah said the newly elected MLAs of the Congress party will give their opinions on the CM candidate of their choice. “Based on the decision of the newly elected MLAs, the High command will make the decision,” he said.

Currently the Congress party has won six seats and is leading in 127 seats in Karnataka.