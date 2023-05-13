Karnataka election results: Gloom at BJP headquarters as realisation of defeat sets in

As vote counting continues, incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai admitted that the BJP has not been able to make a mark in the elections.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Votes are still being tallied in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, but the mood outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state headquarters in Bengaluru is sombre at best. Even as the realisation of an impending defeat set in, supporters and workers of the party had remained gathered at the office premises, quietly and eagerly awaiting new updates and hoping for the tide to turn. Despite campaigning hard to retain power, the BJP has suffered a major setback even in key strongholds, with the Congress leading in a majority of constituencies.

The enormity of the defeat has come as a shock to many, and the gloom is palpable. There are no signs of violence or frustration, as supporters and workers discuss the party's defeat and its implications for the state in subdued whispers. Some are visibly upset, and are unable to come to terms with the outcome of the elections. "I can't believe that we lost this election. I had hoped that the BJP would continue to govern the state, but it seems that people have lost faith in our party,” one party supporter said.

As of 5.15 pm, the Congress had won 114 seats and was leading in 22 constituencies, while the BJP had won only 51 seats and was leading in 13 segments, amounting to a total of 64 seats. Even the Janata Dal (Secular) suffered a crushing defeat, with the party only winning 17 seats and leading in three segments.

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has acknowledged the people's decision, stating that the Congress has been blessed by the people of Karnataka. She said that the BJP will work as an opposition to highlight the people's issues. As the counting of votes continues, incumbent Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also admitted that the party has not been able to make a mark in the elections. Bommai almost conceded defeat, saying they will analyse the results and work on improving their deficiencies as a national political party. He added that the BJP will come back stronger and more organised after the analysis of the results.

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has also accepted the party's loss, and expressed his willingness to cooperate for the development of the state. Even as he claimed that the state had a pro-development administration led by PM Modi, Yediyurappa admitted that the BJP suffered a setback in the elections. “Although BJP gave a pro-development administration in the state under the popular PM Modi, we have lost the elections. We will introspect on this setback and cooperate for the development of the state,” Yediyurappa said.