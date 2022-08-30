Karnataka Education Minister finally orders probe into corruption allegations

On August 26, the association of private unaided schools wrote to the Prime Minister that the Karnataka government was allegedly demanding bribes from them for various approvals.

Education Minister BC Nagesh has finally ordered an investigation into serious corruption allegations leveled against school education department officials by Lokesh Talikatte, president of the Registered Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka. BC Nagesh wrote to the commissioner of the department of public instruction and ordered an inquiry. Meanwhile, Lokesh Talikatte has been asked to appear before the department of public instruction on Thursday to present the paperwork and supporting materials for the corruption allegations against school administrators.

On August 26, RUPSA had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging corruption in the Karnataka education department and requesting that BC Nagesh be held accountable. Speaking to the media on Sunday, BC Nagesh dismissed these allegations and asserted that there had been an upsurge in baseless accusations made against the state government recently. He then questioned why RUPSA had not previously filed any complaints with the appropriate authorities.

Responding to the Minister’s charge that RUPSA hadn’t filed any complaints or written to him about the corruption in the education department, Lokesh said, “I am sharing a sample of the appeal we made to the department earlier,”

The letter shared by Lokesh is dated March 22, 2021. The letter is about the harassment faced by school authorities by BEO and DDPI officials. Another letter mentions the phone conversation recording between school authority and Right to Education (RTE) Nodal officer, Prabhugunda Desai.

RUPSA wrote to the Prime Minister on August 26, alleging that many government officials sought a 20% cut of the reimbursement funds intended for schools under the Right To Education (RTE) Act. RUPSA also alleged that education department officials requested bribes of up to 30–40% for a variety of approvals.

