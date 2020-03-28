Karnataka education dept directs all schools in state to not begin admission process

The state government issued this order after several parents complained that schools had asked them to pay fees for new admissions and also for existing students.

The Karnataka government on Friday issued an order to all schools in the state to postpone admissions until further notice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Department of Public Instruction issued an order to this effect after the Primary and Secondary Education Department received complaints that several schools had sent messages to parents asking them to pay the fees for the next academic year.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar told the media that apart from new admissions, admitting a child to higher classes will also have to be postponed until further orders.

“We have issued a general instruction that no school must initiate the process of admission till the corona crisis is over. Admitting a child to a higher class, must also to be viewed on the same lines. I will instruct my officers to look into this and ensure such issues are not precipitated at this juncture and no parent is unduly harassed at this moment of social crisis. The school managements must act responsibly at this time and it’s my hope that they understand the government's concern,” Minister Suresh Kumar said.

According to Education Department officials, the issue began after several parents complained that ICSE Board schools had asked them to pay the fees for the next academic year before March 31.

“Some schools had also issued dates for new admissions in April and asked parents to pay online. We received complaints of one particular school, which issued a notice that admissions for Pre KG would be open on April 15 and those for LGK, UKG and Class 1, would be open on April 16,” the official said.

Several parents had also complained that the schools were asking them to pay for uniforms, when many of the students had not even completed their final exams.

The Department of Public Instruction has said that all schools including government, private (aided and unaided) would be penalised if the order to postpone the admission process was violated. “If any school management is found violating the directive, they will be punished under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” the department’s order states.

Parents have been asked to not go to schools upon receiving messages to pay the fees for admissions. It has also asked teachers to stop visiting schools.

Deputy Directors in the department have been asked to monitor the situation and enforce this order.



