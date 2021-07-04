Karnataka earns 55.41% more excise revenue in Q1 of 2021-22, despite stringent lockdown

Liquor shops had remained open along with essentials in this yearâ€™s lockdown compared to 2020.

news Economy

Keeping liquor shops open for a few hours during the stringent lockdown in the wake of the second wave of infections has helped Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa earn a significant amount of revenue amidst the economic slowdown. The state has earned Rs 2,122.90 crore more revenue in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 compared to FY 2020-21. Liquor shops have remained open along with essentials this lockdown in contrast to the previous financial year. Liquor shops were closed from March 22 to May 4 in 2020 during the first pandemic-induced lockdown. However, restaurants, bars and pubs have remained shut during the lockdown put in place since April 28 this year. Starting from July 5, only restaurants having liquor license will be allowed to serve liquor.

This Rs 2,122.90 crore difference has meant a 55.41% increase in excise revenue for the quarter on a year-on-year basis. Compared to 1.76 crore case boxes of indian made liquor that was sold this year, 1.54 crore case boxes were sold the prevous year over the same peiod. Similarly for beer, this year April-June saw sales of 45.38 lakh case boxes compared to 33.83 lakh case boxes of last year over the same period last year.

In the first three months of the current FY, the state has earned excise revenue of Rs 5,954.07 crore accounting for 24.22% of the yearâ€™s budget estimates. In 2020-21, the state has earned Rs 3,831.17 cr in excise revenue in the same period which translated to 16.88% of the yearâ€™s budget estimate.

However the state had recovered the deficits over the next three quarters to finish with a revenue surplus of the estimate. While the budget estimate was Rs 22,700 crore, the state accrued a revenue of Rs 23,332.10 crore. In this yearâ€™s budget, the target has been fixed at Rs 24,580 crore.