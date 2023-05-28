Karnataka drinking water contamination: CM orders immediate help to the ailing

A three-year-old died and 26 people fell ill due to water contamination on May 24 in Rekalmardi village in the Devadurga taluk in Raichur district.

Taking a serious note of contamination of drinking water in Karnataka's Raichur district which claimed one life and resulted in 26 others falling ill, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to take immediate measures for proper treatment of the ailing. Siddaramaiah directed the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to provide compensation to the family of the deceased. He spoke to the CEO over the phone and directed him to take immediate action to supply clean drinking water.

A three-year-old died and 26 people fell ill due to water contamination on May 24 in Rekalmardi village in the Devadurga taluk in Raichur district. The Chief Minister asked officials to investigate the incident and submit a report. He asked the CEO to immediately visit the place and conduct a comprehensive inspection. He also wanted the official to send the water samples to the lab and get a report immediately.

Based on the report, a thorough health checkup of the villagers should be conducted and necessary treatment should be done, Siddaramiah said. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure supply of clean drinking water. He said all measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not repeat.