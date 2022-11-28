Are you a voter in Karnataka? Hereâ€™s how to check if your name is in voters' list

The publication of final electoral rolls is scheduled to take place on January 5, 2023.

With the Karnataka state elections fast approaching, more than 91 lakh citizens are registered to vote in Bengaluru alone as per the Draft Electoral Roll 2023. The publication of final electoral rolls is scheduled to take place on January 5, 2023. A recent investigation by TNM exposed a massive voter data theft being carried out in the city by a private NGO called Chilume Educational Trust that had deployed hundreds of field workers posing as election officials to illegally collect data from citizens.

The NGO Chilume, was enabled by the BBMP to spread voter awareness ahead of the elections in the state. The NGO in question is linked with an election management company through one of its directors and also runs a mobile application called Digital Sameeksha which was used by the field workers to store the data collected.

Following the investigation, the Election Commission of India on November 25 directed a review of voter lists in three Bengaluru constituencies viz. Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura. The ECI also extended the period of claims and objections of the electoral rolls revision in these constituencies by 15 days. The period of raising objections was originally scheduled to be from November 9 till December 8. Hereâ€™s how to check if your name is on the Draft Electoral Rolls:

Step 1: Go to https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in/en

Step 2: Click on â€˜Special Summary Revisionâ€™ and select Draft Electoral Roll - 2023

Step 3: Select your district, followed by your respective Assembly constituency and polling station.

If you do not know your polling station, you can search it on https://electoralsearch.in/

Step 4: Search your name in the draft list with the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number or the serial number.

