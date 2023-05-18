Karnataka: DK Shivakumar proposes Siddaramaiah's nameÂ asÂ CLPÂ leader

DK Shivakumar proposed Siddaramaiahâ€™s name as the CLP leader and it was seconded by several senior leaders like MB Patil, GParameshwara, HK Patil, RV Deshapande, Laxmi Hebbalkar and others.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

In a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 18, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar proposed the name of Siddaramaiah as the leader. Drawing the curtains on the tussle between the two leaders over the CM post, Shivakumar proposed Siddaramaiahâ€™s name as CLP leader and it was seconded by leaders G Parameshwara, HK Patil, MB Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Tanveer Sait and KH Muniyappa. The decision was announced after intense deliberations among the party high command and state leaders.

The two leaders arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday evening amid widespread celebrations from their respective camps and they later made their way to the Congress office where the CLP meeting was held.

Siddaramaiah, a prominent leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post following discussions within the Congress party. Siddaramaiah's selection as the new Chief Minister has met with widespread support from within the party.

However, it was not an easy choice for the Congress, as Shivakumar, another prominent leader, was also in the running for the CM post. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held rounds of discussion with AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi and presented their case for the CMâ€™s post. As a result, DK Shivakumar has been given the responsibilities of Deputy Chief Minister in addition to his post as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Earlier in the day, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced that Siddaramaiah would be the CM, while Shivakumar would be occupying the post of Deputy CM.

With the roadmap for the new government in place, the focus now shifts to the formation of the state cabinet and the allocation of key portfolios. Siddaramaiah, along with DK Shivakumar, is expected to work towards fulfilling the party's poll promises.